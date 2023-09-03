FORA Capital LLC Acquires 8,897 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:STZ traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.48. 667,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,310. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.53 and its 200-day moving average is $239.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. HSBC upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Brands

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.