Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 208,500 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,604,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 208,500 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.82% of Western Digital worth $98,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $651,948,000 after buying an additional 9,961,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $214,702,000 after buying an additional 163,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,893,000 after buying an additional 80,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,913,497 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $109,751,000 after purchasing an additional 62,205 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $89,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of WDC opened at $45.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $46.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on WDC

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.