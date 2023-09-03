Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,730 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $21,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Cummins by 305.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI traded up $6.60 on Friday, reaching $236.64. The stock had a trading volume of 809,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,604. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.70 and a 200-day moving average of $235.92. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.40 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

