FORA Capital LLC Purchases 23,171 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 731.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,281,000 after buying an additional 812,475 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,321,312,000 after buying an additional 375,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.59. 2,568,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,645. The stock has a market cap of $196.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $294.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

