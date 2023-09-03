Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 514,547 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 364,893 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $17,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 33,234,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964,484. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

