Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.13.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:VLO traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.58. 2,999,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,953. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.73 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

