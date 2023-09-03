Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 105 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.00.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $511.29. The stock had a trading volume of 245,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,062. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.34. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

