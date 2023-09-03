1,830 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 55.6% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 210.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,966,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 975.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,181 shares of company stock valued at $21,731,240. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $7.75 on Friday, hitting $947.45. 316,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,342. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $680.00 and a 1-year high of $975.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $944.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $905.39. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

