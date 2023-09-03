Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in GSK by 3.9% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 18.0% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in GSK by 15.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 911,472 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,430,000 after buying an additional 124,966 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 99,386 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. HSBC initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,527.50.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3613 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

