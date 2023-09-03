Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,113 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.0 %

DAL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.86. 5,200,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,248,549. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

