Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mantle Ridge LP increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,864,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,093,000 after acquiring an additional 290,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,063,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,808,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.74. 3,084,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.05 and a 200 day moving average of $145.02. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.10 and a 12 month high of $170.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.82.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

