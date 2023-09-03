Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,027,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,320. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.32 and a 200 day moving average of $124.15. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $89.40 and a 12-month high of $149.76. The stock has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.