Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,567 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 574.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SunCoke Energy

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 16,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $153,242.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,793.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

SXC stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 660,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $809.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.29. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

