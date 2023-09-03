Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 3,411 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,414,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,414,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,404 shares of company stock worth $7,208,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TTD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.93. 3,050,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,282,806. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.61.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

