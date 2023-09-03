UBS Group AG Sells 231,469 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,909,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 231,469 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $121,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 231,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.69.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.