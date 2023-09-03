Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 561.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,896 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE:CHH traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.91. 327,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,027. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $136.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.03 and a 200 day moving average of $121.60.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 223.30%. The business had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,977,480.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,429,692.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

