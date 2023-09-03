UBS Group AG Has $114.69 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 505,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,560 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $114,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 27,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $242.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $201.72 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.28.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.