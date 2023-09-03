Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 2,300 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,462,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,333,000 after acquiring an additional 197,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,371,000 after purchasing an additional 182,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,712,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,984,000 after purchasing an additional 371,124 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,064,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,306,000 after buying an additional 22,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,390,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,645,000 after buying an additional 210,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brookline Bancorp

In other news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $43,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $123,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %

Brookline Bancorp stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.50 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Further Reading

