Gallacher Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 57.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.42. The stock had a trading volume of 411,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,770. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.02. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $49.68.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.3021 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.