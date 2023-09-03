The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 429.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.82. 1,575,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,987. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.71 and its 200-day moving average is $242.65. The stock has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

