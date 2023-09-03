TCTC Holdings LLC Has $195,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 341,493 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,635,000 after purchasing an additional 136,804 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,864 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,770 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,025 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $1,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock traded down $4.68 on Friday, reaching $164.10. 2,734,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,708. The stock has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $170.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.74.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMW. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

