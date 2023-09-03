TCTC Holdings LLC Raises Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Comerica by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Comerica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 8,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

CMA stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Comerica from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.49.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comerica

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.