TCTC Holdings LLC Has $212,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,722 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,753,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,507,000 after purchasing an additional 136,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,419,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,540,000 after purchasing an additional 129,146 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.74. 1,479,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $76.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

