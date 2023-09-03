TCTC Holdings LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 304 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 158.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,414,245 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.04.

Generac Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GNRC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $244.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

