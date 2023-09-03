TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 491 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam grew its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:EOG traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,462,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,470. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.75. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,594 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.