FORA Capital LLC Makes New $7.86 Million Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,000. Charter Communications comprises approximately 0.8% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,812,000 after buying an additional 354,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,583,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,920,000 after buying an additional 200,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,899,000 after buying an additional 288,702 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $15.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $422.32. 1,580,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $452.25.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Barclays increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charter Communications from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.41.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

