1,625 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Purchased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trimble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Trimble by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock worth $533,895 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,495. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $64.44.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.08 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

