FORA Capital LLC Purchases 103,336 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1,094.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,336 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 0.8% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.02. 6,838,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,683,456. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $59.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.88. The company has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

