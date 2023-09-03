TCTC Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5,500.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,922,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $15.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $422.32. 1,580,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,643. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $400.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $452.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $472.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

