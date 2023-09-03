TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 4,213 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2,700.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.46. 4,288,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,653,646. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTRA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

