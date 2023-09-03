Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $235,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,729 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 19,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.66. 2,555,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,568. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.47. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,938,458 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.35.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

