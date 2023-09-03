Ethic Inc. Purchases 2,619 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.57.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts



Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Further Reading

