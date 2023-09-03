Ethic Inc. Buys 7,571 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

NTRS stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.84.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.