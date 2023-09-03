Aviva PLC Increases Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,317 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $16,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,789,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,326,000 after acquiring an additional 150,487 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 108.6% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 44.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 65,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,158 shares of company stock valued at $7,044,475 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.19. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

