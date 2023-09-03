Ethic Inc. Increases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 219.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,286 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 11,645.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,949,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906,996 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,063,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,212,000 after buying an additional 2,250,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,761,000 after buying an additional 1,496,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.24.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

