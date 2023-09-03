Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.05% of Henry Schein worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,420,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,028,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,445,000 after purchasing an additional 78,846 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 322,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.2 %

Henry Schein stock opened at $76.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.94. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

