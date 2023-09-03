Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth $1,056,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Hologic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Hologic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 101,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $75.12. 2,184,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,753. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. TheStreet lowered Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.92.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

