Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.1% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 270,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 403,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,266,000 after acquiring an additional 169,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE WEC opened at $83.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $107.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WEC

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.