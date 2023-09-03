Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $41.33. The stock had a trading volume of 318,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,202. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $47.60.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.