Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $7.46 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $331,955,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,144,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097,353 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $124,241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VICI Properties by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 71.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICI. BNP Paribas began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

