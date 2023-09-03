Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 28.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 94,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,071,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,408,000 after acquiring an additional 26,492 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 414,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $62.72 and a 12 month high of $92.80.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

