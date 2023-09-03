WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,264 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHD opened at $96.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.64.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.