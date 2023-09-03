Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of AvalonBay Communities worth $39,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,550,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,861,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,098,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,104,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,886,000 after buying an additional 134,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,470,000 after acquiring an additional 57,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE AVB opened at $181.35 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $216.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.