Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $8,607.52

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Scholarship Coin has a market capitalization of $8,607.52 and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s launch date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,425 coins. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00048997 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scholarship Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

