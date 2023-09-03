Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.54% of Carlisle Companies worth $177,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after buying an additional 1,680,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $583,126,000 after acquiring an additional 167,704 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,161,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,758,000 after purchasing an additional 60,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,038,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,695,000 after purchasing an additional 245,439 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $268.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.81. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $314.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.