Uniswap (UNI) Trading 4.6% Lower This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $4.42 or 0.00017068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.55 billion and $61.52 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00247308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014995 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

