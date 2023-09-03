iExec RLC Price Tops $1.10 on Major Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00004249 BTC on popular exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $79.70 million and $33.42 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021005 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00017279 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,918.19 or 1.00020332 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.13532352 USD and is up 16.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $42,027,868.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.