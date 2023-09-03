Nano (XNO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.94 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Nano has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00002445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $84.43 million and $2.94 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,912.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00247308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.63 or 0.00751089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014995 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.61 or 0.00542614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00059531 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00117563 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

