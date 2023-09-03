Grin (GRIN) Trading Down 2% This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $351,825.15 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,912.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00247308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.63 or 0.00751089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014995 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.61 or 0.00542614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00059531 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00117563 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.