Head-To-Head Review: Southern (NYSE:SO) and Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIASP)

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) and Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Southern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Southern alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern and Via Renewables’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern $27.65 billion 2.65 $3.54 billion $2.83 23.75 Via Renewables $459.49 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Via Renewables.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Southern and Via Renewables, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern 3 4 6 1 2.36 Via Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southern currently has a consensus price target of $73.31, indicating a potential upside of 9.06%. Given Southern’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Southern is more favorable than Via Renewables.

Profitability

This table compares Southern and Via Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern 11.17% 9.86% 2.54% Via Renewables N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Southern beats Via Renewables on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations. In addition, it constructs, operates, and maintains 77,591 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 157 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It serves approximately 8.8 million electric and gas utility customers. Further, the company offers digital wireless communications and fiber optics services. The Southern Company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Via Renewables

(Get Free Report)

Via Renewables, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers. The Retail Natural Gas segment is involved in the transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated in 102 utility service territories across 19 states and the District of Columbia. It has approximately 331,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was formerly known as Spark Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Via Renewables, Inc. in August 2021. Via Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.